David Bliss grew up hearing stories about his great-aunt Bertha, a once-energetic woman who ran her own shop in the small German town of Husen. But he knew very little else about her until he found a high school in Husen, which for decades has had students research the lives of Holocaust victims. Bliss’ journey to memorialize his great-aunt unearthed debates about such memorials in Germany, including those over the Stolperstein, or “Stumbling Stone” project. Rebecca Rosman traveled to Husen and Munich to tell this story.