Polish border police push back migrants at Belarus border

Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere rest on the ground as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Nov. 8, 2021.

Poland

Polish riot police faced off against hundreds of migrants who were trying to storm through from the Belarus side of the border. They cut through razor wire defenses and used branches to try and climb over them. The Polish Defense Ministry posted a video showing an armed Polish officer using a chemical spray through a fence at men who were trying to cut the razor wire, with some migrants throwing objects at police.The migrants, including families with young children, are camped out at the border in freezing temperatures and huddled around campfires as Polish border guards block their entry into the European Union.

COP26

A major point of contention in climate talks at the COP26 conference in Glasgow is the divide between rich and poor countries. On one side are nations that developed and became rich from the Industrial Revolution fueled by coal, oil and gas that started in the UK. On the other side are developing nations being told those fuels are too dangerous for the planet. Meanwhile, poorer countries are the ones feeling the most impact from climate change, with wealthy nations unwilling to foot the bill as compensation. These dynamics play out on week two of COP26 as national delegations discuss how to meet ambitious goals for greenhouse gas reductions. The World's environment editor and correspondent Carolyn Beeler 🎧 ​​reports from Glasgow.

Malawi

Overstone Kondowe has made history after being elected as Malawi’s first member of parliament with albinism, the hereditary lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes. It’s a significant milestone in a place where the condition still garners intense stigma, discrimination and even physical attacks. It’s also surrounded by superstition, and people with albinism often become the victims of a murderous trade in body parts, which are then used in witchcraft, forcing many children with albinism to refrain from attending school. Kondowe says he plans to work for legislation to protect all people with disabilities.

From The World

Bosnian Serb member of the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia Milorad Dodik holds a speech during the 4th Budapest Demographic Summit in Budapest, Hungary, Sept. 23, 2021. Credit: Laszlo Balogh/AP/File photo

Bosnia and Herzegovina has lived in relative peace for the past couple of decades, after ethnic conflict tore through the Balkans in the 1990s.

Today, fresh tensions are bringing up painful reminders of Bosnia's not-so-distant past. High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt warned that the country could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community doesn't curb separatist threats by Bosnian Serbs.

Jasmin Mujanović, a Bosnian political analyst and the author of "Hunger and Fury: The Crisis of Democracy in the Balkans," joined The World's host Marco Werman to break down the situation.

In Pestel, Haiti, on the country's southern peninsula, Jean-Robert Leger, left, brings in a boat that is a bit smaller than the one he has attempted in to sail to the United States, along with many other migrants aboard. He has yet to succeed in touch US soil. Credit: Monica Campbell/The World

It’s been less than two months since thousands of Haitians were encamped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, just at the Mexico border. Some migrants were eventually let into the US. But most were deported to Haiti — often having lived away from the country for years.

In Haiti, many people are having to start all over again, without anything back at home, while others are still trying to figure out how to reach the US. The World's Monica Campbell reports from Haiti.

A panel depicting Planet Earth and a message reading 'While you were Talking,’ regarding the COP26 Summit is displayed on St John's Church, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Nov. 7, 2021. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/AP

