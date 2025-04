Freshly cut flowers are pretty to look at, but getting them to your local flower shop requires more than just picking them.

A flower kiosk in downtown Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Vadim Ghirda/AP/File

Growing flowers requires a lot of time, water and energy. And the flower business employs millions of people worldwide.

A worker carries freshly cut sunflowers at the Phytotec flower farm, which exports to the United States, in El Rosal, Colombia, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Fernando Vergara/AP

Reporter Kathleen Schuster set out to learn more about the global flower market trade for our partners at the Deutsche Welle podcast, Living Planet.

