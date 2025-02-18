Earth homes make a comeback in a Colombian town

In the town of Barichara, deep in the Andes mountains, Julio Leon is building a three-room house. It’s made mostly out of earth.

To make the walls, Leon shoves dozens of pounds of damp earth in between two wooden panels. Then, he climbs on top of the 3-foot-tall pile and pounds it repeatedly with a wooden stick, turning his mound into a sturdy wall.

“These walls will last for generations,” said Leon, who has been working with earth buildings for the past four decades.

The construction technique Leon uses is called Rammed Earth, or tapia pisada in Spanish. It was one of the more popular ways of building homes in rural Colombia until the mid-20th century when houses made of brick or cement became more common.

But homes with earthen walls are making a comeback in Colombia and elsewhere in the world, as engineers and architects look to make houses that are comfortable but less carbon intensive.

“Bricks or cement must be burned in big furnaces and that leads to greater carbon emissions,” said Santiago Rivero, a civil engineer in Barichara who promotes the use of rammed earth.

Walls made of earth have a minimal environmental impact because they basically dry out in the sun.

Earth walls are also good at keeping homes cool during the day and storing heat at night, making them more energy efficient.

“With earth walls, you need 50% less fuel for heating in the winter,” Rivero said. “And you also reduce the need for air conditioning.”

But making houses from rammed earth is slower and more labor intensive. And it also requires more space. Walls made from rammed earth have to be at least 15 inches thick to hold up.

“It’s a technique that is better suited for rural areas and for small towns like Barichara,” Rivero said.

But there are other ways in which architects are introducing earth construction into urban areas.

In Bogotá, Colombia’s capital, the TierraTEC factory makes small blocks of earth on a large scale. They look like bricks, and they’re used to make the walls of homes or apartment buildings that have cement or iron frames.

Workers make the 12-inch-long blocks by dumping a mix of damp soil and a little cement into a press to make the blocks more resistant. The blocks are covered in a plastic tarp and left to dry under the sun.

“Because these blocks have not been cooked they can absorb humidity and help to regulate temperature,” said Dario Angulo, TierraTEC’s owner.

Angulo said it has been hard to convince some constructors to buy these blocks of compressed earth, because many see the material as “dirty” or associate earthen walls with poverty. But demand for compressed earth blocks has been growing slowly over the past 10 years.

TierraTEC’s blocks are currently being used to make a large housing development in a wealthy suburb of Bogotá that has more than 100 homes.

“I have builders who return for more blocks,” Angulo said. “Because they realize that this material gives comfort to their customers.”

In the small town of Barichara, meanwhile, tourism has been largely responsible for boosting interest in earth homes.

The cobbled stone streets in Barichara are lined with rammed earth buildings covered in white limewash paint, which have breezy courtyards and large windows that date back to the 18th century.

Many people who move into the town to retire or buy a vacation home are asking for their houses to be built in this style, said local architect Natalia Rey.

“Now, there is more value for this type of architecture because more people are demanding it,” Rey said. “It has become an economic alternative, so young people really want to learn these techniques.”

Rey moved to Barichara 10 years ago from Bogotá and specializes in buildings made mostly out of earth. She recently finished a luxurious hotel with a swimming pool in its courtyard and a rural home that has large decks looking out into the forest.

“We are developing a modern kind of rammed earth architecture,” she said. “It’s like a mix between the traditional way of looking at the houses, but also with the comfort of the new houses.”

Some architects say that if regulations in Colombia change, and the construction sector is taxed more heavily for its carbon emissions, buildings made of earth and other sustainable materials could also start to make a comeback in other parts of the country.

Rey said that while rammed earth may not be suitable for all climates or places, its revival in Barichara provides a lesson to those seeking more environmentally conscious ways of making homes and buildings.

“We need to find local solutions to global problems,” she said.