Residents in Spain’s Valencia region reeling from record-breaking floods

People in Valencia, Spain, try to recover after devastating floods swept through their city.

Members of the army and police walk through streets still awash with mud while clearing debris and cleaning up after the floods in Masanasa, Valencia, Spain, Nov. 7, 2024.

Emilio Morenatti/AP



As the death toll rises and the damage to homes and infrastructure becomes clear, authorities are saying this could be the worst flooding disaster in Spain’s modern history.

More than 200 people have died and nearly a hundred others remain missing. The European Space Agency said that satellite images from Oct. 31 showed water covering an area of about 38,600 acres.

Gerry Hadden reports from the devastated village of Paiporta on how residents have started cleaning up while trying to make sense of what happened.

Listen to the story by clicking the audio player above.

