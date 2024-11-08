Donate
How climate change is strengthening hurricanes, and what communities can do

Researchers are racing to pin down the forces driving supercharged hurricanes and what the future holds.

Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves’s mother’s house in the Shore Acres neighborhood of St. Petersburg, Florida, Sept. 27, 2024.
Mike Carlson/AP/File photo

Fierce winds, driving rain, severe thunderstorms: Hurricanes have always been cataclysmic weather events. But climate change appears to be supercharging them.

Researchers are racing to pin down the forces driving these changes, and what the future holds. Science reporter Ari Daniel has the story.

Listen to the story by clicking the audio player above.

