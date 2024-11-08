Is Europe ill-prepared for flood disasters?

More than a week on from the deadly floods that destroyed parts of eastern Spain and led to the deaths of at least 218 people, recriminations are flying over who should be held responsible.

In Germany, three years after catastrophic floods hit the northwest region of the country, questions of accountability are still being asked.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent on earth but scientists say many local governments are ill-prepared for weather related disasters. The World’s Europe Correspondent Orla Barry reports.

Listen to the story by clicking the audio player above.