Is retirement officially dead in Japan?

As Japan continues to grapple with its shrinking population, older workers are now filling in the gaps. Elderly workers currently make up a record 13.5% of the country’s labor market.

For some, working well into old age provides them a sense of purpose. For others, their meager pensions don’t provide enough money to live, so it’s become a necessity.

To find out more, The World followed three elderly workers around the capital city of Tokyo.

A slice of the past: 86-year-old Kamekichi Fujiwara’s pizza legacy

Kamekichi Fujiwara, 86, preparing one of his signature pizzas at Tony’s, his Tokyo pizza parlor inspired by his years living in New York in the early 1960s. Rebecca Rosman/The World

The pale pink walls of Tony’s Pizza may be peeling, and the dark wooden floors and tables could use a fresh coat of lacquer. But the slightly worn charm of the pizzeria only adds to its appeal. Little about Tony’s has changed over the past six decades.

The Cokes are still served in tiny glass bottles, the soundtrack remains mid-’60s Motown and the walls are adorned with portraits of Kamekichi Fujiwara’s idol: former US President John F. Kennedy.

Kitsch decorations line the walls at Tony’s Pizza, which first opened in 1968. Rebecca Rosman/The World

Fujiwara said that in 1961, Kennedy’s iconic inaugural address inspired him to dream big.

“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country” struck a chord with the young man, who boarded a cargo ship bound for Long Beach, California.

Fujiwara describes his pizza as New York-inspired, but with a Japanese twist. His recipe uses five kinds of cheese, including Dutch Edam and Danish Maribo. Rebecca Rosman/The World

His ultimate destination was New York, where he wanted to study politics and pursue public service.

But tragedy struck just a few months into his stay: Kennedy was assassinated, shaking Fujiwara’s faith in his political aspirations.

Disillusioned, he returned to Japan. But his time in New York left a lasting impression, thanks to a small pizza parlor near his building.

There, Fujiwara tasted pizza for the first time — a dish almost unheard of in Japan at the time.

Determined to bring pizza to Japan, Fujiwara opened Tony’s Pizza in 1968.

Today, he still works six days a week, rolling out dough and preparing his signature pies. His routine is grueling: He wakes at 4 a.m. to prepare the shop and doesn’t go to bed until around 1:30 a.m. He insists that two and a half hours of sleep is all he needs.

But the physical toll is evident. Fujiwara’s arms are bruised and swollen, and his knees are in bad shape. Despite these challenges, he hasn’t seen a doctor because he said he’s too busy.

Customers dining at Tony’s, where the cokes are still served in glass bottles and portraits of John F. Kennedy line the walls. Rebecca Rosman/The World

Financial necessity also drives him to keep working. Like many elderly workers in Japan, Fujiwara’s pension alone isn’t enough to live on.

Single and without family to rely on, he dreams of winning the lottery. But not for personal gain — he wants to send young people abroad, just as he once sailed to the US, inspired by Kennedy’s words.

Navigating Tokyo’s streets: Kouichirou Asano’s taxi journey

Kouichirou Asano, 65, jokes that his favorite thing about being a taxi driver is the lack of need for small talk. Rebecca Rosman/The World

At 65, Kouichirou Asano has been navigating passengers through the bustling streets of Tokyo for over a decade. He enjoys his work — even with shifts lasting up to 19 hours. When asked what he likes about driving, he joked that it’s the lack of small talk.

Asano never planned on becoming a taxi driver. When the housing development company he worked for went bankrupt, he found himself out of work at 55. When he couldn’t find another job offering full benefits, he turned to the taxi industry. “At my age, no one would hire me for anything else,” he said.

Ageism is a growing issue in Japan, forcing more seniors to stay in or return to the workforce. Many fill roles where demand is high — as convenience store clerks, security guards, caretakers and taxi drivers. About 20% of Japan’s taxi drivers are 65 or older, and half of those seniors are over 75.

But as the average age of drivers increases, so does the number of traffic accidents.

Asano admits he’s gotten into several minor accidents over the course of his career.

Despite the risks, he feels he has no choice but to keep working. His annual income of 5 million yen (around $32,000) and his modest pension aren’t enough to live on. He’s set a retirement goal of 70 years old, but he knows others have it harder. He mentioned a colleague who is still doing this job at age 78 — with no plans to retire anytime soon.

A rental companion: Yasumitsu Natori’s second act

Yasumitsu Natori, 63, navigating a Tokyo pachinko gambling parlor. Natori says his post-retirement job as an “Ossan Rental” keeps him socially engaged. Rebecca Rosman/The World

The pachinko parlor is a riot of sensory overload — flashing strobe lights, the clatter of tiny metal balls and machines whirring in chaotic unison. Amid this storm stands Yasumitsu Natori, a calm and collected figure. At nearly 63, Natori is redefining what it means to work as an “Ossan Rental” — a term that loosely translates to “older man for hire.”

For 1,000 yen an hour (about $7), clients can rent Natori through the Ossan Rental website. He serves as a tour guide, listening companion and even an advice guru.

Natori, who charges double for his English-speaking skills, has a strict rule: “Do not delay appointments or cancel suddenly.”

His journey into this role began after he retired from a 30-year career in international sales. His work had taken him to Singapore, China and Australia, where he honed his English skills. Retirement left him bored, and at his wife’s suggestion, he joined Ossan Rental after she saw a video about the service on social media.

Natori said that around 70% of his clients are women, looking for someone to talk to. “They can’t share their problems with relatives or friends, but with an unknown older man like me, there’s no danger,” he said. “Plus, we have experience.”

The requests he receives range from mundane to quirky. Take the woman who asked him to watch her act in a play. Or the American man who hired him to track down a long-lost friend in Japan. Once, he was even asked to ship a cardboard parrot.

Despite the oddities, Natori said he values the social connection his work provides.

“If I’m not working, there’s too much spare time,” he said. “That’s no good for a man.”