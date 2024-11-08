In Bangladesh, warning systems help prevent storm casualties

The world is getting stormier, and the UN blames the increase in weather-related disasters on climate change. Bangladesh has been hit especially hard, but these days, cyclones there result in very few casualties. That’s thanks to a homegrown warning system.
Have Bangladeshis cracked the code to preventing storm deaths, and if so, is the strategy replicable elsewhere? The World’s Patrick Winn reports.
Listen to the story by clicking the audio player above.
