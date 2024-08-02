Which cold foods do people across the globe enjoy during sweltering summer months?

Last month, the globe set, and then immediately broke, the record for the hottest day ever. So, what foods and drinks do people crave when temperatures go through the roof? That’s a question The World staff decided to answer with some of their local favorites.

Turkey

Durrie Bouscaren, reporter

Cesme, Turkey

Sea beans and fried fish

“Here in Turkey, I have all of these memories of putting used watermelon rinds in a fish trap and catching fish, and then frying it on deck and eating it that night. Fish can sometimes be risky in the summer, right? Because it’s so hot, you have to know it’s fresh. But there is nothing better than eating a plate of fried fish. Like salty, lemony. Maybe with some arugula on the side that you kind of bite in between bites. There’s nothing like a plate of that next to the water when it’s hot outside.”

Sea bean salad is what The World’s reporter Durrie Bouscaren chooses to eat as a nice, cooling meal during the hot summers in Cesme, Turkey.

Spain

Gerry Hadden, correspondentBarcelona, Spain



Salmorejo

“Salmorejo, like a lot of comfort foods, at least in Spain, has humble origins. It comes from the south, where, over a century ago, rural Andalusians were keen on not letting any food go to waste … even old bread. But it’s become popular all over Spain. So a big shout out to Andalusia because Salmorejo is delicious.”

Salmorejo is a creamy, cold soup from southern Spain. Its key ingredients include pears, tomatoes, olive oils and bread. Noto Fotos/Flickr

Venezuela

Tibisay Zea, correspondentCarcas, Venezuela



Sugar cane juice

“Sugar cane is one of my favorite drinks. It is the liquid extracted from pressed sugar cane. It is popular as a drink in many tropical countries. It’s very common to see street vendors crushing peeled sugar. This drink is refreshing and usually served with a dash of wine or ginger juice.”

The World’s Tibisay Zea’s go-to drink during the hot Venezuelan summer is sugar cane juice, made by extracting the liquids from pressed sugarcane. Tibisay Zea/The World

Iran

Shirin JaafariBoston, MA



Abdoogh Khiar

“I am thinking about making one of my favorite dishes [for] this time of year. It’s called Abdoogh Khiar. I learned this recipe from my grandmother in Iran. She used to make it for us all the time in the summer. I can still smell the fresh cucumber and the dried mint and rose petals that she used to crush in the palm of her hands to release all the flavors and the aroma.”

Abdoogh Khiar, an Iranian cold yogurt soup. Shirin Jaafari

India

Sushmita Pathak, reporterDelhi, India



Curd rice

“It’s 91°F. So on days like this, my go-to dish is curd rice. It’s a very simple, humble dish: curd and rice. Curd is unsweetened yogurt. It’s easy on your gut. Most importantly, the dish is cool because of the yogurt. And so as you eat it, it cools you from the inside almost.”