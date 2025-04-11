New cookbook highlights Nigerian homecooking 



In Nigeria, yams, corn and rice have been staples in people’s diets for centuries.

But today, anyone who spends time exploring Nigerian cuisine will quickly discover global influences and ingredients from places like China, India and Lebanon.

It’s something that food anthropologist and Nigerian native Ozoz Sokoh delves into in her new cookbook called, “Chop, Chop: Cooking the Food of Nigeria,” which is being hailed as the first comprehensive guide to homecooking in all six regions of the country.

Ozoz Sokoh

Sokoh joined The World’s Host Carol Hills for a conversation about the flavors, ingredients, and recipes in her book — as well as the culture around eating in Nigeria, from her home in Toronto. She also shared her recipe for Nigerian fried rice (below) — a dish she said that she especially loves.

The book cover for “Chop, Chop: Cooking the Food of Nigeria.”

Carol Hills: Can you start by telling us more about Nigerian fried rice? Ozoz Sokoh: So, Nigerian fried rice has a base of rice but also a mix of vegetables and spice blends, curry powder, dried thyme and two typical meats or proteins that I really like. One is beef liver, and the other is really tiny shrimp or prawns. These are all combined to give you this extremely vibrant dish with treasures and nuggets of vegetables and protein.

How did Nigerian cuisine become so diverse? Nigeria has had a long relationship with both China and India for 100 years or maybe less, but a very, very strong relationship that has led to various waves of Chinese immigration and Indian immigration to Nigeria at various points in its history. So there are a couple of dishes, fried rice is one of those, Chinese spring rolls are another, as well as samosas, which I know are originally Persian but came to Nigeria via India.

Now you use the term global foodways. What does that mean? It means this connection across geographies, cultures, cuisines, where different countries have foods in common. For instance, at the start of the book, I talk about a bean fritter in the breakfast chapter, a fritter called acara. Acara originated in Nigeria, but today you’ll find it everywhere where enslaved West Africans were taken to, from Bahia in Brazil to Haiti to Jamaica. You’ll find that across the Caribbean Islands. And there’s even a version called calas in the American South. So, it’s just these edible traces that you can map and you can say, people are so similar. We have similar ingredients. We explore similar techniques in processing a particular ingredient. It’s all the ways we’re connected in spite of our differences. That’s what I think of as global foodways.

So, each food item has a particular story. But what about you? How about your parents? How much of an influence have they been in your love for food? My parents were really a huge influence in my love for food. And actually, my uncles and aunties, they loved cooking. My father was really interested in utensils, equipment, gadgets. He would buy all sorts of things. He was very interested in understanding how things were made. So, how fruits were made, how flowers were made how they were milled, how they processed and all of that. And then, my mom was a crafter and explorer. She was the kind of person who would take one dish and work on it forever. Like she would cook it time and time again. And I think that foundational support was really, really important.

Before I let you go, I want to get to the title of your book, Chop Chop. What does that mean? “Chop chop” in Nigeria doesn’t mean quick or hurry up or let’s go. It means a food lover. It means someone who’s enthusiastic about food, who loves eating, the process, but also everything about it. And I chose chop chop to invite people to come into this space of wanting to be not just curious, but deeply curious. And I hope they themselves become chop chops.

Nigerian Fried Rice

Chinese fried rice meets Indian pilau masala

Serves 6 to 8

4 cups (about 1 L)

Curry Stock (page 333), plus more if needed

2 cups (380 g) indian Golden Sella basmati rice, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons neutral oil 1 medium carrot, cut into ¼-inch (6 mm) dice

1 small red or white onion, cut into ¼-inch (6 mm) dice

1½ ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into ¼-inch-thick (6 mm) rounds on an angle

1 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more as needed

2 scallions, white and green parts separated and thinly sliced crosswise

1/2 large red bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch (6 mm) dice

1/2 medium green bell pepper, cut into ¼-inch (6 mm) dice

1/4 cup (60 g) drained canned sweet corn kernels

2 teaspoons Curry Powder (page 25)

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

2 dried bay leaves

1/2 cup (65 g) small-diced cooked beef liver (see page 150; optional)

14 ounces (113 g) cooked peeled tiny shrimp (100–200 count; optional)

Nigerian fried rice combines the technique of Chinese fried rice with the seasoning and turmeric of Indian pilau masala. This confluence of Nigerian-Chinese-Indian elements can also be found in small chops (see page 35), where Nigerian Puff Puff (page 39), Chinese spring rolls (page 44), and Indian samosas (page 47) come together.

Converted (or parboiled) rice is the rice of choice; in this case,opt for the slimmer grains of Indian Golden Sella basmati rice.

Classic Nigerian fried rice sports cubes of cooked beef liver and small fried shrimp, which are like treasures of deliciousness in the rice.

Some tips: Don’t skip or skimp on the green bell pepper, which adds flavor and aroma. And as always, use a flavorful stock. Serve with Dòdò (page 120), Mọ́7ínmọ́7ín Elewe (page 69), an assortment of meat or fish (page 330), and Nigerian Salad (page 97).

Note:

This recipe calls for tiny shrimp, often sold already cleaned and cooked. Thaw them before use. To prepare, season them lightly with salt, dry pepper, curry powder, and dried thyme, then sauté to seal in the spices, 2 to 3 minutes.

In a medium pot, bring 2 1/2 cups (600 ml) of the stock to a boil over high heat. Stir in the rice, then return the stock to a boil, and reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until the stock has been absorbed and the rice grains have softened but are still hard in the center, about 10 minutes.

Transfer the rice to a rimmed baking sheet, spread it out into an even layer, and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Using a fork, fluff the rice to separate the grains and set aside.

In a large sauté pan, heat the oil over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the carrot, onion, and green beans. Season with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and cook until the vegetables are coated in oil and shiny, about 2 minutes.

Add the scallion whites, red bell pepper, half the green bell pepper, and the corn. Cook the vegetables until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the curry powder, thyme, black pepper, and bay leaves and cook until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the half-cooked rice and stir gently to combine. Add the remaining 1 1/2 cups (360 ml) stock and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low.

Cover and cook until the rice is soft and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper to taste. If the rice is too dry and the grains are not soft or cooked through, add more stock in 1/4 cup (60 ml) increments and cook, covered, until the rice is soft and cooked through.

Stir the scallion greens, remaining green bell pepper, liver (if using), and shrimp (if using). Cover and cook just until the bell pepper brights and softens slightly, about 2 minutes. Discard the bay leaves and serve.

Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 2 weeks.

How to prepare and cook liver

Often sold in large pieces, fresh beef liver should be medium to dark reddish-brown and moist, with no dry patches. It might come with a smooth outer membrane similar to silverskin. Before cooking, separate the membrane from the liver with a small knife, then peel it off. Rinse the liver, then set it on a cutting board and pat dry with paper towels.

With a sharp knife, trim and discard any visible fat, connective tissue, membrane, etc. Cut the liver into 1- to 2-inch (2.5 to 5 cm) pieces. To blanch the liver, fill a pot with lightly salted cold water and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the salt, about 8 minutes. Add the liver to the boiling water, reduce the heat to low, and cook until it firms up and loses its rawness, about 4 minutes.

Drain and rinse with cold water, then place in a bowl with fresh water to cover and set aside to soak for about 10 minutes. Drain and let cool completely, then use as directed.

It can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days or frozen for up to 3 months.

Excerpted from CHOP CHOP: Cooking the Food of Nigeria by Ozoz Sokoh, copyright ©2025 by Ozoz Sokoh, photos copyright ©2025 by James Ransom. Used with permission of Artisan Books, a division of Workman Publishing Co., Inc., a subsidiary of Hachette Book Group, Inc.