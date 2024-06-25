In Tokyo, some public toilets inspire wonder

Public toilets. At best, they’re functional. At worst, dirty, dark and unsafe. But in Shibuya, one of the busiest wards in Tokyo, officials want public toilets to inspire wonder.

On a new tour, they’re showing off 17 bathroom facilities designed by world-class architects. One is housed inside a glowing cube. Another resembles a fairy-like woodland dwelling. And yet another toilet, operated by voice, will clean your backside on command. All the toilets are free to use, and many are sited next to hectic roads or train stations.

One of 17 public toilets in Tokyo designed by top architects. This bathroom contains a voice-operated commode. Courtesy of Tokyo Toilet Project

Officials in Shibuya claim the “iconic” toilets give a “new face” to Tokyo.

The project’s first toilets were unveiled in 2020, but the latest installations debuted late last year.

A man gets seen through the transparent toilet as he unlocked the door after use at Haru-no-Owaga Community Park in Tokyo on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The walls of two newly installed public toilets in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood are see-through before people enter but turn opaque when the doors are closed and locked from the inside. The so-called transparent toilets were designed by award-winning Japanese architect Shigeru Ban for a project organized by The Nippon Foundation that redesigned 17 public toilets in the neighborhood. Hiro Komae/AP/File

Only recently has the local government corralled Japanese volunteers to present the toilets to tourists willing to pay a $30 fee.

Architect Sou Fujimoto — who designed a toilet partly inspired by ancient Roman fountains — told The World he hoped to redefine street-side bathrooms and create something “beyond the normal, dirty public toilet.”

