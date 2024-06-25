In Tokyo, some public toilets inspire wonder

Public toilets. At best, they’re functional. At worst, dirty, dark and unsafe. But in Shibuya, one of the busiest wards in Tokyo, officials want public toilets to inspire wonder.
On a new tour, they’re showing off 17 bathroom facilities designed by world-class architects. One is housed inside a glowing cube. Another resembles a fairy-like woodland dwelling. And yet another toilet, operated by voice, will clean your backside on command. All the toilets are free to use, and many are sited next to hectic roads or train stations.
Officials in Shibuya claim the “iconic” toilets give a “new face” to Tokyo.
The project’s first toilets were unveiled in 2020, but the latest installations debuted late last year.
Only recently has the local government corralled Japanese volunteers to present the toilets to tourists willing to pay a $30 fee.
Architect Sou Fujimoto — who designed a toilet partly inspired by ancient Roman fountains — told The World he hoped to redefine street-side bathrooms and create something “beyond the normal, dirty public toilet.”
