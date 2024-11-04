Nobuko Oshiro: Okinawa’s only female karate grandmaster

Growing up, Nobuko Oshiro had her eyes set on becoming a professional bowler.

Then, her sister asked if she’d accompany her to a traditional Okinawan dance class called Ryukyu Dance.

When Oshiro struggled to move in step, the instructor suggested she take some side lessons in karate — the martial art invented in her hometown of Okinawa in 17th century Japan. She was 27 years old at the time.

Trophies and photos of Oshiro displayed in her dojo. Rebecca Rosman/The World

Today, at 77, Oshiro is thehighest-ranked woman practicing karate in Okinawa. She’s also the only female grandmaster on the island.

These titles have attracted students from around the world.

Recently, she hosted a father and son who have traveled from Buenos Aires to practice at Sensei Oshiro’s dojo — or studio — which she opened in 1994.

Fifty-eight-year-old black belt Luis Lemos said this is his seventh visit to the island to practice at Oshiro’s dojo — and the second time he’s brought along his 26-year-old son Mattias.

Mattias, a black belt who has been studying karate since he was two years old, said the “energia del dojo,” or “energy of the studio,” makes Sensei Oshiro’s studio different.

Mattias Lemos, second from right, traveled from Buenos Aires with his father to practice under Sensei Oshiro. Rebecca Rosman/The World

Indeed, the concentration in the room was palpable.

Oshiro divides her studio in half — the older black belts practicing their formations in one corner, and the kids standing in neat rows in another, gliding their feet and throwing precise synchronized punches.

All of them worked hard to impress their 77-year-old sensei grandmaster, save for maybe a bouncy but adorable 3-year-old who could use a bit of work on his concentration.

But this is exactly where Oshiro excels — knowing how to handle students of all ages.

Oshiro teaches students from ages 3 to 83 years old. Rebecca Rosman/The World

She said that despite her achievements, the most important title she’s received in karate is that of sensei, or teacher.

“It’s what gives me joy,” Oshiro said.

Eight-year-old purple belt Yuzuho Kamiya admitted that Oshiro can be a bit intimidating and strict — “but she’s always kind.”

Sisters Kaho Kamiya (left) and Yuzuho Kamiya have been students of Sensei Oshiro for several years. Rebecca Rosman/The World

There’s a reason Oshiro prioritizes kindness.

When she was a student — and one of only a handful of women learning the sport — her teachers were not always so kind to her.

“I was bullied,” she said, admitting she was once even kicked in the stomach by a teacher who was trying to test if she could suck it up.

“That was unfortunately normal in those days.”

Seventy-seven-year-old Nobuko Oshiro at her dojo in central Okinawa, which she has managed since 1994. Rebecca Rosman/The World

But Oshiro saw the harsh treatment as motivation to get stronger, so she could kick back.

Today, more than 2,000 students have come through Oshiro’s dojo.

She estimates that she has taught lessons to around 6,000 students from around the world, the oldest of whom is 83 years old.