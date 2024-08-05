Bangladesh’s prime minister resigns amid violent protests

In Bangladesh, protests against job quotas that began last month morphed into a mass movement that brought down the country’s prime minister.



After 15 years in power, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and reportedly left the country. Military leaders asked jubilant protesters for time and patience as they look for a way forward.

Protesters celebrate at the Parliament House premise after news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 5, 2024. Fatima Tuj Johora/AP

Today’s news follows a deadly Sunday in Bangladesh, with an estimated 100 more people killed during protests. Journalist Waliur Rahman told The World’s host, Marco Werman, how the day’s events in Dhaka unfolded.

“There was no formal announcement from the government that Sheikh Hasina would resign,” Rahman said about the breaking news. “But suddenly, the press department of the army said that the army chief would be speaking live to the nation. And that was the first indication that something was happening.”

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, center, is flanked by her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, left, and sister Sheikh Rehana as she speaks to the media after casting her vote in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 7, 2024. Protesters stormed Hasina’s official residence on Aug. 5 as the leader’s whereabouts remain unknown. Altaf Qadri/AP/File photo

“Rumors broke out that Sheikh Hasina had already left the country,” Rahman said. “We gathered that Sheikh Hasina has lost the confidence of the powerful army, and it was decided that she would leave the country. It’s still unclear that’s what happened. But it seems that the army, in fact, withdrew their support from her government, and it made all the difference.”

Marco Werman: So, describe the scenes in the capital, Dhaka, over the past 24 hours. Waliur Rahman: Sunday was one of the deadliest days of protests in Bangladesh, with street fights in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country. In total, more than 300 people were killed in just three weeks time.



It happened because the government decided to ask its supporters, the ruling Awami League party members, to come out on the street and fight with the people — general people, students and others who were basically protesting the government’s job quotas. This morning, in fact, several people were killed by police firing in Dhaka.



So, the situation was like chaos everywhere. The students, in fact, began a march towards the prime minister’s residence, which changed everything.

Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 4, 2024. Rajib Dhar/AP

It also seems that at a certain stage, the military decided to let the

protesters protest and let them access government buildings. Where did the

protesters actually go? The protesters went everywhere, in fact, all the government buildings. The prime minister’s residence was stormed, then looted. Everything was taken by the protesters. Then, they stormed the parliament building and the prime minister’s office.

We also hear that statues have been pulled down off their pedestals. What are

those statues of? And what does that tell us? Well, that is the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of

Bangladesh. He was the father of Sheikh Hasina. As I said, people are so

angry that they pulled out some murals and statues in many places in the

country.

Protesters try to demolish a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, after she resigned as prime minister, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 5, 2024. Rajib Dhar/AP

How significant with that, as kind of context, would you say Sheikh Hasina’s resignation is? Yeah, it is very symbolic. It’s like when people pulled down Saddam Hussein’s statue in Iraq. It’s very symbolic and it may indicate an end of the regime of Sheikh Hasina.

So, if it is the end, who today, in Bangladesh, is actually in power?



The army chief said that he will be meeting with the president. The president is a figurehead president but he has some constitutional power. So, the army chief went to the presidential palace to meet him, along with some other political leaders, who are basically opposition political leaders, and representatives from other groups.



The army chief said that he will be meeting with the president. The president is a figurehead president but he has some constitutional power. So, the army chief went to the presidential palace to meet him, along with some other political leaders, who are basically opposition political leaders, and representatives from other groups.



But again, the army will be behind everything. So, they will be calling the shots. The military, this powerful group, is now in control of everything. But again, we still don't know what will happen next because the army chief spoke to the nation today, and he said that that there will be an interim government

Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Aug. 5, 2024. Rajib Dhar/AP

Can you describe the mood in Bangladesh right now? People are very, very nervous. People don’t know what will happen because of this violence that is still continuing in many places around the country. People are nervously waiting to see what the situation will look like tomorrow and the days after.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

