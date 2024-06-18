As flood waters drop, Brazil faces a waterborne disease outbreak

Baltazar Corvello Cunha, a volunteer aid worker, lost everything in the dangerous floods that have impacted and displaced residents of southern Brazil for weeks. His life is now dedicated to the aid effort, and in recent weeks, Corvello Cunha has set up a website to help designate aid support to families in need.
The World followed Corvello Cunha as he took a medic to treat people who had weathered the floods in an archipelago in the middle of the Guaiba River. Some areas still remain underwater.
On the first days of the tragedy, Corvello Cunha helped save people’s lives while in the water. That’s how he got infected with leptospirosis, a bacterial disease spread by coming in contact with infected animal urine or contaminated water.
“I ended up ingesting some of the water,” he said. “And it created a big wound on my lip. Really swollen and a lot of diarrhea.”
Doctors gave Corvello Cunha some steroid injections, plus a round of antibiotics. It helped, but others who contract leptospirosis haven’t been so lucky.
While the symptoms could take weeks to appear, the bacteria can attack vital organs, causing fever, renal failure, jaundice, hemorrhaging and trouble breathing. So far, 17 people have died, and there are more than 4,500 suspected cases across the state.
“Especially with the mud everywhere. And they’re cleaning without boots, suitable pants, and gloves that protect against the direct contact of the water with the skin,” said Alexandre Zavaski, an emergency doctor in Porto Alegre, who has treated flood victims since the beginning of the tragedy.
Some flood victims don’t want to return, for fear of the disease. Doctors say leptospirosis has become a major concern since the waters have dropped. The bacteria is in higher concentrations in the muddy water and mud left over by the flooding.
That includes homes that were inundated and which people are now cleaning out. Streets across the region are lined with piles of furniture and clothes destroyed by the floodwaters.
“We see there is a lack of equipment for people to clean their homes,” said Alexandre Zavaski.
And it’s been raining heavily, again.
Everyone worries the water will rise again, engulfing city streets where the rubble has yet to be cleared, prolonging the tragedy and the toll.