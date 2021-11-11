Chinese Communist Party cements Xi Jinping’s rule

Portraits of China's former top leaders from left Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, Hu Jintao and including the current President Xi Jinping are seen at a military camp in Beijing, China, after Chinese leaders approve a resolution on the history of the ruling Communist Party, Nov. 11, 2021.

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here.

China

After a four-day, closed-door session of Chinese Communist Party senior officials, the country’s top leadership passed a resolution enshrining President Xi Jinping’s status in the country’s political history, while securing his political future. In only the third of such resolutions since the party’s founding, Central Committee members declared Xi’s ideology the “essence of Chinese culture,” establishing Xi as an equal to party founder Mao Zedong and his successor Deng Xiaoping. In 2018, the party removed Xi’s term limits. Then, officials told reporters Xi might need more time to assure economic and other reforms. Leadership changes will be announced at the Communist Party congress, likely to be held in 2022 when Xi is on track to secure a third five-year term, with no apparent rival.

South Africa

F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's last president of the apartheid era, has died after battling cancer at the age of 85. In 1990, de Klerk announced the release of Nelson Mandela from prison, which led to historic elections. He shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Mandela for helping to negotiate an end to apartheid. Opinions on de Klerk’s legacy are divided in South Africa. Many also blame him for violence against Black South Africans and anti-apartheid activists during his presidency.

Germany

COVID-19 cases have soared in Germany as the country battles its fourth wave of the virus, registering just over 50,000 cases a day, the highest since the pandemic began almost two years ago. Germany was once seen as an example of how to deal with the coronavirus, but current data has officials worried as the cold weather sets in. Reportedly, Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for an urgent meeting to discuss the country’s response to the crisis. Christian Drosten, a leading German virologist, has joined the call for action, warning that the country could see as many as 100,000 more deaths if nothing is done.

From The World

Abdullah Hammoud, mayor-elect of Dearborn, Michigan Credit: Abdullah H. Hammoud Facebook page

Dearborn, Michigan, has been a center for Arabic language, food and culture for decades. And last week, the city elected its first Arab American Muslim mayor, State Representative Abdullah Hammoud. "You're seeing minority populations and residents begin to really get involved in the political process," Hammoud told The World's host Marco Werman.

Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed signs a document underwater calling on all countries to cut down their carbon dioxide emissions in Girifushi, about 20 minutes by speedboat from the capital Male, Maldives, Oct. 17, 2009. Credit: Mohammed Seeneen/AP

The speaker of parliament of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, has been an outspoken advocate for action on climate change since he was the country's president. He spoke with The World's environment editor Carolyn Beeler in Glasgow, Scotland, about the dire consequenses of not meeting climate goals.

It takes a village to run The World

Have you ever wondered how an idea becomes a story on The World?

It starts with our reporters and producers, who pitch their ideas for stories or interviews during the morning meeting. Editors ask questions like, “why this story?” And “why now?” Once a pitch is greenlit, reporters chase down the story and producers look for a compelling interview guest. Then, together with editors and engineers, they bring it to life on air.

But our work isn’t possible without the generosity of listeners like you. Make your gift before Nov. 30 to support our nonprofit newsroom and help us unlock a $67,000 match!

Double Take

Vietnam's Minister of Public Security has faced criticism back home for dining on a nearly $2,000 gold-plated steak. He was hand-fed a bite of the delicacy by the famous chef known as Salt Bae himself at a high-end London restaurant. What's more, To Lam's fancy dinner came just a day after he laid flowers at Karl Marx’s grave.

In case you missed it

Listen: Who pays for damages due to climate change?

Kenyan Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, left, and Mark Carney, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Finance Adviser for COP26 and the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance sit on stage at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 3, 2021. Credit: Alberto Pezzali/AP

For years, developing countries have been lobbying for money through the United Nations system to pay for damages and losses from climate change. Where does the finance issue stand now? And, Dearborn, Michigan is home to many immigrant populations, but especially Arab Americans. Last week, the city elected its first Arab American Muslim mayor, Abdullah Hammoud. Plus, forced migration can be the most painful experience of one's life. Thousands of Afghans have experienced this since last August, when the Taliban took over. They all made last-minute decisions about what to leave behind or take with them. We hear from two women and their final decision.

Don't forget to subscribe to The World's Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player: RadioPublic, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Soundcloud, RSS.