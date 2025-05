Longtime Estonia observer and Deutsche Welle reporter Ben Bathke first fell in love with the Baltic country for its peaceful, prosperous and tech-savvy small-country vibe.

People walk in a park among trees on an autumn day in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Sergei Grits/AP/File

Now, as Estonia finds itself at the forefront of Europe’s bid to fend off anticipated Russian hybrid attacks, Bathke is drawn back again.

His current areas of interest are hybrid warfare, shadow fleets and the protection of critical deep-sea infrastructure.

Listen to Ben Bathke’s report by clicking on the player above.