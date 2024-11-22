Fighting for the future in Germany

The memorial to the Nazi concentration camp at Buchenwald is one of Germany’s darkest reminders of the Holocaust and the Nazi regime that executed it.
The historians who oversee the site and other memorials to victims and survivors are determined to use them to make sure their history remains in the past.
But in recent years, as the far-right party, AfD, has gained support in Germany, historians have broadened their work educating about the Holocaust to include efforts against present-day racism and xenophobia.
