ICC to open investigation over alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela

Andreina Baduel wears a T-shirt that reads in Spanish "Justice and freedom" and holds a sign with pictures of people during a protest against political prisoners outside the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, known as the Helicoide, in Caracas, Venezuela, Nov 3, 2021.

Venezuela

On the final day of a trip to Caracas, International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan announced the ICC is set to open an investigation into allegded crimes of torture and extrajudicial killings by Venezuelan security forces under the rule of President Nicolas Maduro. While it could be years before any criminal charges are presented, the investigation was celebrated by human rights groups and the Venezuelan opposition. If carried out, the probe would be the first of its kind in a Latin American country.

United States

NSO Group, the Israeli company behind the controversial Pegasus spyware, which researchers say is used to target the phones of journalists, human rights activists and others, has been added to a US trade blacklist. Saying the NSO tools have been used to “conduct transnational repression,” the Biden administration announced measures that will limit the company’s access to US-made components and technology by requiring government permission for exports. NSO Group has long maintained that its military-grade spyware is sold to military, intelligence and security agencies from countries with good human rights records.

United Kingdom

Molnupiravir, the first antiviral oral pill found to be effective in treating symptomatic COVID-19, has been approved by a medicines regulator in the UK. Clinical trials show the medicine, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, cut the risk of death and hospitalization by half. The pill interferes with the replication of the virus and can be administered outside of a hospital.

From The World

Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei walks by his work "Life Cycle", a migrants' boat made of bamboo, during a press preview of his new exhibition "Rapture" in Lisbon, Portugal, June 3, 2021. Credit: Armando Franca/AP/File photo

Chinese political dissident and artist Ai Weiwei has published a new book called "1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows." He took the time to discuss with The World's Carol Hills what it was like growing up as the son of a dissident poet.

In this photo provided by the Saudi Royal Palace, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, greets US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry during the Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 25, 2021. Credit: Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP

Saudi Arabia’s economy was built on oil. Now, faced with growing global pressure to replace fossil fuel with cleaner energy, the kingdom has announced plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2060.

Odd Spot

Talk about a couch potato! 🥔

A New Zealand couple made a surprise discovery while weeding their garden this summer: A 17-pound potato named "Doug," which has now become a town celebrity. Colin and Donna Craig-Brown are trying to preserve the spud while waiting to hear back from Guinness World Records to see if it qualifies for the largest potato ever.

In case you missed it

Listen: Haitians deported from US focus again on migration

Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande river from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2021, to avoid deportation from the US. Credit: Felix Marquez/AP/File

Less than two months ago, thousands of Haitians were encamped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, just at the Mexico border. Some migrants were eventually let into the US, but the majority were deported to Haiti, often after living away from the country for years. And in Afghanistan, Afghans desperately need foreign aid to get through the winter. But the international community doesn’t want to prop up the extremist Taliban government, which presents a moral dilemma. Plus, how many times over the past 19 months have you been asked, “How are you?” A lot. We hear how answers to that question get expressed around the world.

