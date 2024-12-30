Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 on Sunday. He served as the 39th president of the United States from from 1977 to 1981, and was the longest-lived American president.

His death comes nearly two years after he entered hospice care at his home Plains, Georgia — where he lived most of his life with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died at the age of 96 last year.

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals in Atlanta, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2018. John Bazemore/AP/File photo

Carter started as peanut farmer before entering the world of politics and had continued with humanitarian work even beyond his years in the White House. He served as the governor of Georgia. Carter was preceded by President Gerald Ford and succeeded by President Ronald Reagan.

He was awarded the Noble Peace Prize in 2002 “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights and to promote economic and social development.”

Carter helped to shape the modern Middle East, with a mixed record in the region. He brokered the Camp David Accords, which had two parts: a framework for peace between Egypt and Israel and another for negotiations on Palestinian autonomy.

Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, left, US President Jimmy Carter, center, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin clasp hands on the north lawn of the White House after signing the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, March 26, 1979, in Washington. Bob Daugherty/AP/File photo

He was also president during the 444-day Iran hostage crisis, which ended the day he left office. In a controversial move, he returned the Panama Canal to Panama. And his Carter Center played a major role in the near eradication of Guinea worm disease.

President Carter, left, and Alejandro Orfila, center, President of the Organization of American States, watch as Panama’s President, Gen. Omar Torrijos signs the Panama Canal Treaty in the Pan American Union Building in Washington, September 7, 1977. AP/File photo

Meanwhile, his move to create a Cabinet-level agency elevated the federal government’s role in US education for decades.

Listen to today’s show to learn more about Jimmy Carter’s life and legacy.

Carter’s state funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Jan. 9, and will feature a eulogy by President Joe Biden.