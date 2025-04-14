Bringing history back to life: How Iranians are reviving old homes into cultural gems

Mohammad Mahdi Kalantari grew up in the city of Isfahan, in central Iran, not far from the Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a palace, grand bazaar and mosque, adorned in turquoise tiles.

As a child, Kalantari often visited a crumbling family home near the square.

“The walls were falling apart,” he recalled. “The green window panels barely hung on.”

Kalantari was so fond of the building — which his family couldn’t afford to rehabilitate — that it inspired him to study the renovation of historic buildings while at university.

A few years ago, an investor approached the Kalantari family and made them an offer — he would pay for the renovation and then lease the house for five years, turning it into a café. Any profit from the business would be for the investor, a win-win for everyone, Kalantari said, speaking from Iran.

Restoring historic homes — many dating back centuries — has become a growing trend in Iran, with buildings being repurposed as boutique hotels, cozy cafes and intimate restaurants. Courtesy of Mohammad Mahdi Kalantari

Today, the house has been transformed into a beautifully restored café, complete with traditional columns, gleaming stained glass and a courtyard blooming with geraniums. Kalantari’s experience is part of a growing trend in Iran, where historic homes are being restored and repurposed as boutique hotels, cozy cafes and intimate restaurants.

What began as a grassroots trend has blossomed into a national phenomenon, drawing both foreign and domestic tourists who are eager to experience Iranian hospitality steeped in history.

A before-and-after look at Mohammad Mahdi Kalantari’s family home that was renovated in Isfahan, Iran, complete with traditional columns, gleaming stained glass and a courtyard blooming with geraniums. Courtesy of Mohammad Mahdi Kalantari

Many of these efforts are also reviving traditional craftsmanship that was on the brink of extinction.

Hossein Sepehri, a restoration expert with 14 years of experience, leads a team that specializes in tile work, painted walls, stained glass and other techniques. Every detail matters — right down to replicating original paint tones for walls.

It’s painstaking work, but visitors are taking notice.

Swiss media manager Thomas Wegmann wrote a book that was inspired by the design and architecture of boutique hotels during a visit to Iran in 2019. Courtesy of Hamed Farhangi

When Thomas Wegmann, a Swiss media manager, traveled to Iran in 2019, he was stunned by the design and architecture of the boutique hotels. He was so inspired that he wrote a book about them called “Persian Nights: Amazing Boutique Hotels & Guest Houses in Iran.”

“What really stayed with me,” Wegmann said, “is that many of these places are run by incredibly strong and talented women.”

One of them is Mahan Sheikholeslami, who returned to her hometown of Bushehr, in southern Iran, after spending about a decade in the capital, Tehran. With the help of her brother, she spent four years restoring a family property, transforming it into the Tangesir Boutique Hotel.

The hotel opened a year ago and has already become a cultural hub. On a recent evening, guests gathered in the courtyard to hear local musicians play traditional music under the stars.

Sheikholeslami often hires local caterers, musicians and artists, using her business to give back to the community.

“This hotel has helped me reconnect with my roots,” she said.

Due to US sanctions, foreign tourism in Iran has dwindled. The devaluation of Iran’s currency has made international travel less accessible for Iranians, as well. This, in turn, has fueled the rise of boutique hotels like Tangesir.

When asked if possible diplomatic talks might bring more international visitors, Sheikholeslami was measured in her response.

“I’m not getting my hopes up,” she said. “I’d rather focus on what I can build right here.”

She said she wants her boutique hotel to become a refuge for artists, musicians and travelers.