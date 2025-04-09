Surprising places on the Out of Eden Walk

Over the past 11 years, journeying through 21 countries, National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek has covered a lot of ground — over 14,000 miles, which he documents in a project called Out of Eden Walk.

His route began in East Africa and will end once he reaches the southern tip of South America.

Since Salopek travels by foot, he is able to get off the beaten path and relish in the luxury of the unexpected. He’s seen things that most people may miss when traveling by car, plane or railway.

Salopek joined The World’s Host Marco Werman to share what he’s come across so far.

Marco Werman: One special spot you found early on in your journey was in Ethiopia, the village of Dalifagi. It’s a desert community with one especially valuable resource. Tell us a little about that village you walked into. Paul Salopek: Dalifagi is a pastoralist kind of resupply center. The local people around there were camel and goat shepherds, and I was going there basically for the water, because I knew it had a well. I had in my mind that this would be a fairly rustic outpost, maybe with a little shop [where] I could buy some noodles and whatnot. But what I found out is that it was crammed with pastoral nomads. And the reason was [that] it wasn’t just offering water; it was offering electricity for them to recharge their mobile phones.

Mulukan Ayalu, who may be the busiest man in Dalifagi. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

Your picture of what that looks like is extraordinary. It’s not cattle pulling up to a watering hole when we’re looking at USB and Lightning connections. It was pretty remarkable, because what I was expecting was kind of a well with camels around it, guys bucketing out water using, you know, skin buckets. There was that. But what I saw instead were shops that had these rows and rows of wires with chargers on them. And these nomads were coming in, giving the shop owner their phone. He was plugging them in for several hours. The shepherds sat by and had tea [while] waiting for their phones to charge. I met one guy ​​— and these pastoralists, they’re dressed traditionally, they’re wearing a sarong-like wrap [and] have a big knife stuck in their belt — [and he] had his wrap filled with dozens of mobile phones that he’d gathered from his neighbors to walk into this electronic oasis to recharge.

Dial “N” for nomad. Survival tools, old and new, in the Afar badlands: a jile, or traditional dagger, a Kalashnikov rifle to fend off livestock raids, and a mobile phone. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

How do mobile phones fit into what sounds like, you know, this pastoralist, traditional nomadic life? For them, having a mobile phone — even if you’re pushing camels around the Rift Valley in Africa — is mighty handy. Because before you had communications, and we’re talking maybe just, you know, a generation ago, fairly recently, you were at the mercy of middlemen who were going to buy your animals at whatever price they determined. The mobile phone has given these pastoralists — called the Afar, this group — an amazing, powerful tool to actually find other bidders. So, it’s given them great economic power.

Another surprise, at least for me, was what you found in a suburb of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. You take us into this unlikely area with grungy auto repair shops, and then you take us to a tunnel that takes visitors 40 feet underground and more than 100 years into the past. What’s in the secret chamber at the end of the tunnel? Well, what some people don’t know — I mean, Georgia used to be under the Soviet Union, of course — is that one of the great dictators, one of the big strongmen of the Soviet Union, one of the guys who killed a lot of people, right, was [Joseph] Stalin. He was Georgian. So, to my astonishment, I found that there was this house near the Mtkvari (Kura) river in the city of Tbilisi that had a supposed relic of his printing press where he was involved as a young revolutionary … Printing out anti-imperial tracts, leaflets, what have you. So, at the bottom of this tunnel, this vertical hole was a century-old printing press.

Revolutionary still life: schematic of the underground press room and 1937 wallpaper. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

I mean, as you say, Joseph Stalin is so associated with the Soviet Union, we forget that he had this earlier life as a native of Georgia. I mean, he was printing out revolutionary tracts. What else was he doing in his youth there? Well, you know, Stalin comes from a very poor family, a shoemaker. He wanted to join the priesthood. He wanted to be a poet. Those frustrations, plus the revolutionary fervor bubbling up in the Caucasus at the time, got him immersed in, basically, Bolshevik radical activity. And part of that process, he became a criminal. He was a bank robber. He started knocking off banks, and he went in and out of prison. He was very good at escaping from prison. He’d be put in jail, and a few weeks later, he escaped … out to rob another bank to fund his revolution.

The museum curator there … He’s also a real character. What’s his story? Yeah, old Soso [Gagoshvili], I mean, here was kind of a middle-aged Georgian guy — and, keep in mind, when I walked through Georgia, they were about 20 years or so out of being under the Iron Curtain. Everybody was very happy to be independent, to be kind of, you know, European-looking … having their freedom. But Soso was kind of a throwback, what Georgians would call Homo Sovieticus; somebody who looked back with nostalgia on the Soviet period because he had been sidelined economically with the advent of pro-Western democracy, capitalism. He was basically living, Marco, at the museum. The museum was kind of his house. And he claimed to be a former KGB agent. Proudly. When he discovered that I was American, he showed me a KGB card, which was a bit suspicious because it was printed in English.

The two “Sosos”: Museum caretaker Soso Gagoshvili points to Soso Djugashvili, or Stalin. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

Wow. So, one last stop, and this one is more recent. When you walk through western China in 2022, you describe walking through dense forests, and you come upon a farmhouse. The walls were covered with artwork, huge murals showing an astronaut, a Mars lander, a UFO, the solar system and constellations. What is this place? Not just one farmhouse, but Marco, an entire village. So, yes, the whole village had this bizarre cosmic motif, which was very mysterious.

What did residents in the village have to say about space exploration? I interviewed three people saying, “What’s going on? Why is this kind of like the Smithsonian Institute’s spaceflight wing in rural Yunnan, except on farmers’ houses?” They said, you know, some guy showed up in a van one day and said, “Can I paint some stuff on your houses for free,” and they said, “Sure, why not?” They could use a coat of paint. And they painted these astronauts floating on tethers, out in orbit, the rings of Saturn, in vibrant, vivid color. And as it turns out, apparently a businessman from an eastern city in China had come to this place. He was an amateur astronomer. He noticed how dark the sky was in this part of rural Yunnan, and decided to buy a local school building that was abandoned because, you know, people are leaving the countryside in China and moving to the cities. He bought it for cheap, converted it into a guest house, and tried to start a business of a kind of touristic astronomy. Inviting amateur astronomers to look at the sky over this town called Gaomeigu. And that was his dream. So, he basically implanted his dream on this entire village. Which, by the way, its main product was potatoes.

Gaomeigu’s leaders hope they can use their dark night skies to draw astronomy buffs to their potato-farming community. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

Well, Paul, we’ve only highlighted a few of the unusual spots you’ve encountered on your walk. I’m guessing there are many, many more. I’m curious. So, what role does the element of surprise play in a walking trip like yours? Yeah, well, it’s a recurring theme in my life, and in my writing … surprise and serendipity are crucial to this project. Very little is planned. All these places that we just marveled over were accidents. This is an accidental story project where we find stories along the trail, not expecting what’s happening next in the next day.

Parts of the interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Writer and National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek has embarked on a 24,000-mile storytelling trek across the world called the “Out of Eden Walk.” The National Geographic Society, committed to illuminating and protecting the wonders of our world, has funded Salopek and the project since 2013. Explore the project here. Follow the journey on X at @PaulSalopek, @outofedenwalk and also at @InsideNatGeo.