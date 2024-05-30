Donate
Cyber warfare

A wrinkle in time: GPS jamming in Ukraine and its ripple effects

In a battlefield abuzz with electronic warfare, a team of American techies MacGyver-ed a way to keep the power on in Ukraine. To make it work, they had to hack time. Dina Temple-Raston, host and managing editor of the Recorded Future News podcast “CLICK HERE,” has the story.

The World
Illustration by Megan J. Goff

GPS satellites do more than just tell us where we are. The world’s industrial control systems use their signals to tell precise times. That’s why when Russian and Ukrainian officials began jamming GPS satellite signals to throw missiles off course during the war, an unexpected thing happened — the lights went out. That is until some American researchers figured out a fix. 

Dina Temple-Raston, host and managing editor of the CLICK HERE podcast from Recorded Future News, explains.

Click above to hear the full story.

An earlier version of this story appeared on the “CLICK HERE” podcast from Recorded Future News. Additional reporting by Sean Powers.

Invest in global news with heart!

The World is a nonprofit newsroom powered by listener support. When you make a recurring gift, you’re making an investment that allows The World to cover the most important international stories with nuance and care. Our listeners are at the heart of what makes The World such an invaluable source for global news. Will you create a recurring donation today to power The World all year long?