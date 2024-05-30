A wrinkle in time: GPS jamming in Ukraine and its ripple effects

GPS satellites do more than just tell us where we are. The world’s industrial control systems use their signals to tell precise times. That’s why when Russian and Ukrainian officials began jamming GPS satellite signals to throw missiles off course during the war, an unexpected thing happened — the lights went out. That is until some American researchers figured out a fix.

Dina Temple-Raston, host and managing editor of the CLICK HERE podcast from Recorded Future News, explains.

An earlier version of this story appeared on the “CLICK HERE” podcast from Recorded Future News. Additional reporting by Sean Powers.