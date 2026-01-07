Serbia tries to access its lithium reserves amid local opposition

Lithium is a vital resource for modern technology, and sourcing it close to home is a security priority for Europe.
Serbia’s Jadar Valley holds the continent’s largest lithium reserves, but accessing them in the face of local opposition is proving tricky.
Guy De Launey reports for our partners at DW, Deutsche Welle’s, program Inside Europe.
Click on the player to hear the full story.
The story you just read is not locked behind a paywall because listeners and readers like you generously support our nonprofit newsroom. Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World. Can we count on you?