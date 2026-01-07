Donate
A partially demolished house with warning signs in English and another language indicating "Danger: Unstable Building, No Access."
Serbia tries to access its lithium reserves amid local opposition

Guy De Launey, from our partners at DW, Deutsche Welle’s, program Inside Europe, reports on Serbia’s vast lithium reserves and the challenges facing companies trying to access them.

A sign saying “Access forbidden to unauthorized persons” is displayed in front of a house bought by the Rio Tinto company in the village of Gornje Nedeljice, in the fertile Jadar Valley in western Serbia, Aug. 6, 2024.

Darko Vojinovic/AP/File photo

Lithium is a vital resource for modern technology, and sourcing it close to home is a security priority for Europe.

Serbia’s Jadar Valley holds the continent’s largest lithium reserves, but accessing them in the face of local opposition is proving tricky.

Guy De Launey reports for our partners at DW, Deutsche Welle’s, program Inside Europe.

Click on the player to hear the full story.

