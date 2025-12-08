To counter Russia, European armies must be more mobile

From right, Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski issue a joint statement as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. Virginia Mayo/AP

Germany and other European countries are concerned about the threat posed by a resurgent Russia — so many of them are boosting defense spending and the size of their armies.

One of the main concerns is making armies more mobile, more able to work together as part of NATO. Johann Wadephul, Germany’s foreign minister, has said that Russia is “at least creating the option of a war against NATO by 2029.”

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Brussels-based security correspondent Teri Schultz reports on Europe’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its forces to defend the frontline.