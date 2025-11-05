Turkey welcomes European leaders, while oppressing leaders at home

Turkey welcomed not one, but two major European leaders to its capital last week. First, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, then German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

For more than a decade, Turkey’s backsliding on democracy has led to a distance from Europe. But the growing threat from Russia and Turkey’s potential role in Europe’s defense seems to be ushering in a new era of cooperation, ironically, at the same time that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s crackdown on domestic opposition figures reaches a new peak.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

