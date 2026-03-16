Serbians caught between East and West struggle to keep warm

Serbia has been spending an uncomfortable winter — thanks to an energy crisis rooted in its struggle to balance the East and West. Its national oil company has been under US sanctions because of its majority Russian ownership.

Despite the stereotype of the close relationship between Belgrade and Moscow, Russia hasn’t seemed in a hurry to solve the problem.

Now, it looks like a resolution to the ownership issue may come courtesy of neighboring Hungary. But the bigger question that remains is whether there’s been lasting damage to Serbia-Russia relations.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Balkans Correspondent Guy De Launey reports.

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