Not quite The Terminator, these robots still look human-like and perform tasks

No, not the scary Terminator-like ones beloved of science fiction writers … We’re talking about the cute, helpful ones designed to help out in school.
And, yes — this really is a thing.
A Norwegian company is already successful in 17 countries with a small robot that can represent absent pupils in the classroom. DW’s Lars Bevanger reports from Oslo.
Click on the player above to listen.
