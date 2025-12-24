Demand for Christmas ornaments hand-crafted in Kashmir drops amid US tariffs

In the months leading up to Christmas, artisans in Indian-controlled Kashmir are generally busy making ornaments that end up on Christmas trees around the world.
They work in home-based workshops using a traditional papier-mâché technique.
Typically, they have to hustle to fill orders, but this year, because of US tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, demand has significantly dropped.
Syed Shahriyar visited some of these artisans in the city of Srinagar and gathered images of their work.
Click on the player to hear the story.
The story you just read is not locked behind a paywall because listeners and readers like you generously support our nonprofit newsroom. Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World. Can we count on you?