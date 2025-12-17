How Shenzhen, China, became the electric car capital of the world

The automotive revolution will be a quiet one. That’s immediately apparent when standing next to the main road in Shenzhen. Traffic is heavy, but the roar of engines is missing. Nearly every vehicle is electric.

“It’s been years since I’ve been in an internal combustion engine car,” said Bridget McCarthy, an American who moved to Shenzhen for work three years ago.

In the city’s Nanshan business district, all-electric blue-and-white BYD taxis sweep past sidewalks, and buses glide up to stops without the typical diesel roar. Electric buses have been mandatory there since 2017, and electric taxis since 2018. Today, McCarthy noted, about 85% of new vehicles sold in Shenzhen are fully electric.

People stand near an electric car on display at a car show in Shenzhen, China. Jeremy Siegel/The World

McCarthy works at Snow Bull Capital, a hedge fund focused on electric vehicles and green energy. The company was once based in the United States but shifted its focus to China in 2020.

“We were never planning on living in Shenzhen or China,” McCarthy said. “But more and more, as China kind of climbed the ladder in terms of tech, we started realizing most of our holdings were in China. And a lot of them, they’re headquartered in Shenzhen.” The city is home to Huawei, Tencent, DJI and of course BYD, giving rise to its reputation as China’s Silicon Valley.

Shenzhen wasn’t always a tech powerhouse, though.

Technology analyst Dan Wang, author of “Breakneck: China’s Quest to Engineer the Future,” traced the city’s roots to the 1980s and ‘90s, when it became the first area in China to open to foreign commerce. Government incentives attracted multinational firms looking for cheap labor. Shenzhen became known as “The World’s Factory.”

Shenzhen became the first area in China to open to foreign commerce in the 1980s and ‘90s, and became known as “The World’s Factory.” Jeremy Siegel/The World

But then everything changed in the early 2000s, “when a very important company, Apple, decided to make the iPhone in Shenzhen,” Wang said.

At the time, the decision didn’t seem that consequential. It was just another product that would be built in China. What Apple didn’t realize, though, was that outsourcing its production to Shenzhen would spark a new era of innovation.

“What Apple was doing was training hundreds of thousands of Chinese workers, every single year, to make the most sophisticated electronic product in the world,” Wang said. “A lot of these workers would move from making an Apple iPhone in their first year, maybe to making a Huawei phone the next year, and then they may be putting together a DJI drone, and then maybe an even more complex product, like electric vehicle batteries.”

That pipeline helped catapult BYD onto the world stage. The company started as a battery maker for cell phones, then shifted into car manufacturing and ultimately rose to become the world’s top EV producer. Shenzhen, with BYD at its center, evolved from a factory town into a premiere innovation hub in less than two decades.

Finance professor Jinfan Zhang, who has studied Shenzhen’s economic ascent, said the city’s rapid transformation doesn’t just stem from the tech know-how acquired from manufacturing foreign products, but also generous government investment.

“The dynamics here come from the private sector,” he said. “But the government provides support behind it. All these merge together to achieve this really, extremely fast development.”

Beijing has invested billions into BYD, helping it refine its technology and flood global markets with inexpensive, efficient cars. The company’s low-end Seagull model sells for roughly $8,000, a fraction of the average EV price in the United States.

These aggressive subsidies have drawn criticism. Former President Joe Biden described the practice as “cheating,” arguing that China’s support allows firms to overproduce and dump low-priced vehicles abroad, harming foreign competitors.

China has invested billions of dollars into the company BYD, helping it refine its technology and flood global markets with inexpensive, efficient electric cars. Jeremy Siegel/The World

Supporters see it differently.

McCarthy, who moved to Shenzhen for work, believes government backing has allowed BYD to drive a broader clean-energy transition. She points to countries like Brazil and Mexico, where the company already commands significant market share. Without firms like BYD, she argues, these countries “wouldn’t really be able to progress into the future in terms of green energy.”

For now, protectionist tariffs prevent BYD cars from entering markets such as the United States and Canada. But McCarthy expects that to change, saying China’s EV technology is too advanced and too affordable to exclude indefinitely. As the world races toward an electric future, Shenzhen’s transformation suggests where the momentum is heading — and who is leading it.