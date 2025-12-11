The implications of a sperm donor carrying a rare cancer-causing gene

A sperm donor whose genetic material was used to conceive nearly 200 children in at least 14 European countries didn’t know he carried a mutation that increases the risk of cancer.
The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler spoke with investigative journalist Naomi Conrad from our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, to discuss the obligations that sperm banks have when genetic abnormalities are discovered.
Click on the player to hear the full story.
