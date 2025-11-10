Italian court shoots down plan for big bridge

The Italian Court of Auditors has rejected the government’s ambitious plan to build one of the longest suspension bridges in the world. The long-debated, multi-billion-dollar bridge project would connect Sicily to the mainland. The court didn’t give a reason for its decision last week, but Italy’s infrastructure minister, Matteo Salvini, has pledged to continue fighting for its construction.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Angelo van Schaik reports.

