The soundtrack of daily life becomes art in Norway

Most of us live in a world overflowing with sound: whirring bedroom fans, engines revving, cicadas chirping. But sometimes those sounds aren’t just noise. They can also tell more pressing stories about the world around us.

An installation at this year’s Momentum Biennale in Norway explores the connections between nature, global issues and sound. Our reporting partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, sent Lars Bevanger to lend an ear.

Click on the blue player above to hear more.