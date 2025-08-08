Weaning Europe off of coal won’t be easy

Most European countries claim to expect to close their coal-fired power stations within the next five years. But what will that transition look like, and how will it reshape communities and people’s lives?
There is a model. The UK was the first-ever country to announce a full coal phase-out, and it was a bumpy transition.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Dan Ashby reports.
Click on the blue player above to hear more.
