A bizarre crimewave is taking place in the French capital

Recently, 25 people — including six minors — were charged in Paris over a series of kidnappings and attempted abductions targeting France’s top crypto entrepreneurs and their families.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, John Laurenson investigates this bizarre and brutal crimewave.
