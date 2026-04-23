Ripple effects of Iran war felt in the Caucasus

A ripple effect of the Iran war is reshaping the Caucasus region.
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Turkey, nations long divided by closed borders and bitter disputes, are now showing signs of cooperation — with plans to reopen key trade routes.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW’s, Inside Europe program, Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul on the real promise these proposals hold.
Click on the player to hear the full story.
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