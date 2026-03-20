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Election campaign posters displayed on metal boards in Paris, with signs for the 2026 municipal elections. Features images and names of three candidates, and a notice indicating prohibited postings.
Elections

Some political offices in France are not only undisputed, there aren’t any candidates

France is holding its second round of municipal elections this weekend. But it’s struggling with motivating people to run for office. Deutsche Welle, DW’s, Inside Europe reporter Lisa Bryant brings this story from a village near Paris.

DW & The World

Campaign posters for the second round of the French municipal elections show from left, Socialist candidate Emmanuel Gregoire, Conservative candidate, Rachida Dati and far-left Unbowed candidate, Sophia Chikirou in Paris, March 19, 2026.

Michel Euler/AP

As France heads into its second round of municipal elections this Sunday, thousands of small rural towns are scrambling to solve a big problem: No one wants to run for office.

Long hours, low pay and a rise in belligerence toward public officials have made the gig a pretty hard sell.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Lisa Bryant reports from a small village outside Paris.

Click on the player to hear the full story.

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