Some political offices in France are not only undisputed, there aren’t any candidates

As France heads into its second round of municipal elections this Sunday, thousands of small rural towns are scrambling to solve a big problem: No one wants to run for office.
Long hours, low pay and a rise in belligerence toward public officials have made the gig a pretty hard sell.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Lisa Bryant reports from a small village outside Paris.
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