Aerial view of Prague's Old Town Square with the Church of Our Lady before Týn prominently in the background, surrounded by colorful historic buildings and numerous people gathered in the plaza below.
This family in Prague holds classical music concerts in their own living room

In this file photo, people perform during a demonstration at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, April 21, 2024.

Petr David Josek/AP/File photo

Live classical music is usually a formal affair.

But one family in Prague, in the Czech Republic, is changing things up with relaxed concerts right in their living room.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Reporter Rob Cameron brings us the story.


Click on the player to hear the full story.

