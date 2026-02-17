Finnish city of Oulu is European Capital of Culture for 2026

The northern Finnish port city of Oulu is one of two European Capitals of Culture in 2026. It is located nearly 380 miles north of the capital Helsinki.
The city plans to host more than 3,000 cultural events throughout the year. Parts of the 2026 culture program will also reflect Oulu’s industrial past.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Lars Bevanger takes a look at what visitors to the northernmost shores of the Bothnian Sea can hope to see.
Click on the player to hear the full story.
