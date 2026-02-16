Austro-Mexican singer finds out it really does take a village

During her last trip to Austria, Deutsche Welle, DW’s Inside Europe Producer, Laura Kabelka, sat down with up-and-coming artist Tamara Flores.
The Austro-Mexican singer, flutist and dancer fuses her cultural heritage and plays with feminist references. For her music video “Chingona”, an entire Mexican town came out to support her.
Listen to the full interview by clicking on the player above.
The story you just read is not locked behind a paywall because listeners and readers like you generously support our nonprofit newsroom. Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World. Can we count on you?