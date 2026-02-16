Donate
A woman with braided hair in a red shirt stands confidently among a group of people wearing colorful, elaborate masks and costumes, in front of a yellow building with ornate architectural details.
Arts, Culture & Media

Austro-Mexican singer finds out it really does take a village

Austro-Mexican singer, flutist and dancer Tamara Flores fuses her cultural heritage and plays with feminist references.

DW & The World

Tamara Flores with performers in a music video for her hit song “Chingona.”

Screenshot from Tamara Flores on YouTube

During her last trip to Austria, Deutsche Welle, DW’s Inside Europe Producer, Laura Kabelka, sat down with up-and-coming artist Tamara Flores.

The Austro-Mexican singer, flutist and dancer fuses her cultural heritage and plays with feminist references. For her music video “Chingona”, an entire Mexican town came out to support her. 

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the player above.

