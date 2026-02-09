Will the third time be a charm in the murder trial of Slovak journalist?

In the Slovak capital, Bratislava, a high-profile retrial is underway.
Ján Kuciak, a 27-year-old investigative journalist, and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová were shot dead in their home in 2018 — a killing widely believed to be connected to Kuciak’s reporting on corruption.
The businessman suspected of ordering the killing has been acquitted on two occasions, but both times the verdicts were overturned by Slovakia’s Supreme Court, citing serious flaws in how evidence had been assessed.
Will this trial be any different? Many believe that Slovak judicial independence depends upon it.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Rob Cameron reports.
