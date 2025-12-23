A multi-million dollar AI data center is slated for Armenia

As the world’s largest companies are pouring billions of dollars into artificial intelligence, they are also scouring the planet to find spots where they can set up supercomputing data centers.
One of the latest projects from chip-making titan NVIDIA is a proposed $500 million AI factory in Armenia.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Shant Shahrigian has the story.
Click on the player to hear the full story.
