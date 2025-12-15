Donate
A person cutting a ribbon at a store opening event for Shein, surrounded by an applauding crowd including individuals wearing "Shein Squad" attire. A Shein sign is visible above.
Fashion

Newly opened Shein garners criticism in Paris despite fanfare

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, John Laurenson brings us the story of the criticism that Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein is receiving in Paris.

The director of the Bazar de l’Hotel de Ville (BHV) department store Karl-Stephane Cottendin cuts the ribbon at the opening of Shein’s first physical store in Paris, France, Nov. 5, 2025.

Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool via AP/File photo

The Chinese ultra-fast-fashion retailer Shein has recently taken up residence on the sixth floor of Paris’ historic BHV department store.

Despite the fanfare, the first brick-and-mortar location of the global fast-fashion giant has gotten a lot of criticism, ranging from outrage over the company’s recent scandals to the idea that fast fashion doesn’t belong in the iconic Parisian store.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, John Laurenson brings us the story from Paris.

Click on the player to hear the full story.

