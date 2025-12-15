Newly opened Shein garners criticism in Paris despite fanfare

The Chinese ultra-fast-fashion retailer Shein has recently taken up residence on the sixth floor of Paris’ historic BHV department store.

Despite the fanfare, the first brick-and-mortar location of the global fast-fashion giant has gotten a lot of criticism, ranging from outrage over the company’s recent scandals to the idea that fast fashion doesn’t belong in the iconic Parisian store.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, John Laurenson brings us the story from Paris.

Click on the player to hear the full story.