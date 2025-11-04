The curious case of UyghurEdit++

China’s surveillance of Uyghurs has leapt from the physical world to the digital one. No longer just QR codes on doorways, it’s now hidden in cloud services and software updates.

Dina Temple-Raston, the host of the “Click Here” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX, investigates how digital tools meant to protect identity are being used to erase it.

An earlier version of this story appeared on the “CLICK HERE” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX. Additional reporting by Sean Powers.