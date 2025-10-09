Dvořák house reopens after years of renovation

The house in Nelahozeves, Czech Republic, where the great Czech composer Antonín Dvořák was born in 1841, has just reopened after years of renovation.
The end result is an interactive, immersive audio journey through the composer’s early life, allowing visitors to hear the sounds he experienced — the hustle and bustle of the village inn, the trains rushing by outside and the peal of the church bells.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reporter Rob Cameron was able to take a tour and reported back.
Click on the blue player above to listen.
Without federal support, local stations, especially in rural and underserved areas, face deep cuts or even closure. Vital public service alerts, news, storytelling, and programming like The World will be impacted. The World has weathered many storms, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to being your trusted source for human-centered international news, shared with integrity and care. We believe public media is about truth and access for all. As an independent, nonprofit newsroom, we aren’t controlled by billionaire owners or corporations. We are sustained by listeners like you.
Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World.