Dvořák house reopens after years of renovation

The house in Nelahozeves, Czech Republic, where the great Czech composer Antonín Dvořák was born in 1841, has just reopened after years of renovation.

The end result is an interactive, immersive audio journey through the composer’s early life, allowing visitors to hear the sounds he experienced — the hustle and bustle of the village inn, the trains rushing by outside and the peal of the church bells.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reporter Rob Cameron was able to take a tour and reported back.

