Israel to expand Golan Heights settlements as Syria goes through political transition

Over the weekend, Israel’s government approved a plan to double its population in the Golan Heights — a rocky, mountainous region along the borders between Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

With the exception of the United States, the rest of the international community views the area as Israeli-occupied territory. Israel gained control of the area during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, also known as the Six-Day War.

Since rebels toppled the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad just over a week ago, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria and the Israeli military has sent troops from the Golan Heights across the border and into Syrian territory.

To understand the significance of the Golan Heights, The World’s Host Marco Werman spoke to Joshua Landis, who helps run the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma.

Marco Werman: In recent days Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes inside Syria. Its government has also announced it will double its population in the Golan Heights. Why is it doing that? Joshua Landis: They’re doing it because Syria is extraordinarily weak and this is a real moment of opportunity for Israel. Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is, in a sense, a conquering hero in Israel. He’s rebuilt his popularity. He’s destroyed Hezbollah largely and cut off arms supply that used to go through Syria from Iran to Hezbollah. He’s flipped the country from being part of the Axis of Resistance to being a Sunni-dominated state that’s allied with Turkey.



So, in many ways, he’s flexing his muscle. And this is a moment when the government in Damascus is in chaos. He’s trying to consolidate his power. The new army has not taken control of the military sites and is not prepared to resist Israel’s expansion to the rest of the Golan Heights and to take Mount Hermon. Israel can do it with very little pushback.

Mount Hermon, a strategically important mountain. I’ve heard about the Golan Heights my entire life, Joshua. Who actually lives there? Well, there are 21,000 Syrians, largely Druze Syrians from this religious minority, and there are 30,000 Israeli settlers. Before 1967 and the Israeli occupation, there were over 100,000 Syrians living there. They were expelled, and the Arab villages, over a hundred, were destroyed. And then the Israeli settlers began to move into the region.

What makes the Golan Heights strategically important? It’s a high elevated plateau that separates Israel from Syria, and whoever holds it has a strategic advantage. Much of the headwaters to Lake Tiberias and the rivers, the Jordan River, come from the Golan Heights. And it’s good agricultural land, a lot of vineyards and it’s a beautiful place.

So, take us back to 1967. Remind us of how Israel came to control the Golan Heights in the first place. The British and the French negotiated this division in 1923, roughly. And it has been disputed ever since. And in the 1948 war, when Israel got its independence and Syria sided with the Palestinians, both armies clashed over that border.



And there was a demilitarized zone in ’67. There had been fighting just prior to the 1967 war. Both Israel and Syria had been fighting over this demilitarized zone. And Israel wanted the demilitarized zone for its own farmers, and in order to bring water from the Jordan River to Israel. And so, there was shooting from the Syrian side. And Israel returned fire. And this turned into the ’67 war when most of the Golan Heights was occupied by Israel.

So, another piece of territory that’s been disputed for pretty much a century, now under Israeli control. And now Israel says it’s going to expand its settlements in the Golan Heights. What would that look like? Well, there are about 30,000 settlers. And to expand and double them, as Prime Minister Netanyahu has said he will do, would mean to increase them by 60%. And this is an effort to establish permanent Israeli control over this region.



Interestingly, in 1973, after the ’73 war, President [Richard] Nixon was hoping for a comprehensive peace. He criticized President [Lyndon] Johnson after the Six-Day War for allowing Israel to keep control of the West Bank, the Golan Heights and the Sinai Peninsula.



He thought this land-for-peace deal had complicated things for America in the Middle East because Israel very quickly got used to owning that land and moving settlers onto it. And and he wanted to reverse that after the ’73 war. But he failed, as we know, because of Watergate and many other reasons. But that has been an ongoing thorn in America’s side as this is trying to adjudicate these disputes which have caused much of the Arab world to have prolonged disputes with the United States.

Finally, Joshua, Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, are condemning Israel for moving troops into what it’s calling a “buffer zone” inside Syrian territory. Israel says those troops are there temporarily. What is going on there and what is the risk of things spiraling out of control? You know, Israel is stating that it’s land-for-peace, that it’s temporary, and that it’s ensuring its borders. But that was the same thing that it did in 1967 when it took the West Bank and the Golan Heights and the Gaza Strip. And, you know, very quickly, one gets used to owning those territories. And whether Israel will withdraw from them is a big question.



This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.