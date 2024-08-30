Israel begins military operations in the West Bank

Israel’s military has conducted extensive raids in the West Bank that have killed at least 19 Palestinians in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem.

Israeli troops have stepped up their operations in the West Bank, saying they are targeting militants since Oct. 7 when the current war in Gaza began.

Palestinian journalist Fatima AbdulKarim spoke with The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler from Ramallah in the West Bank.

Carolyn Beeler: Talk about the recent raids and the situation on the ground in the West Bank. Fatima AbdulKarim: While it’s still ongoing, a wide-ranging military operation in the north and northeast of the West Bank where, as you mentioned, is a heightened situation of tension with Palestinian militant groups — what we saw starting from after midnight [Tuesday] night, it was a wide-scale Israeli operation that simultaneously went into Jenin, Tulkarem and the Tubas area, including helicopters, drones and ground forces.



This has added to the tension, all of these at once. And as you’ve mentioned, at least 10 Palestinians have been killed. But reports from locals that we have been able to reach say that there is probably more. So, we don’t know much about it. The situation is still unraveling as we speak.

Raids by Israeli soldiers have become almost a daily occurrence in the West Bank. How different was what happened overnight and continues to be ongoing? What we’ve seen last night is significant because usually what we have been seeing the past two years is a military raid into mostly one of the camps or the villages and towns in which Palestinian militant groups are located.



However, what happened last time was a wider raid that cordoned off the entire cities and surrounded them right at the get-go of the raids.



Especially in Jenin and in Tulkarem, what we saw was the Israeli military vehicles surrounding the areas of five hospitals, three in Jenin and two in Tulkarem, which had forced Palestinian medics to move deceased people and the injured, and even ordinary patients into other areas, which would be another uptick, let’s say, within this raid that people are saying is reminding them of the 2002 operation in which the entire West Bank was raided by Israeli forces in the Second Intifada.

Members of the Israeli forces inside an armored vehicle check documents from the Palestinians during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Aug. 30, 2024. Majdi Mohammed/AP

So, this is a wider geographic footprint than previous raids. And you’ve mentioned that areas are cordoned off. What does it feel like to be in the West Bank today? How are ordinary Palestinians going about their day-to-day lives being impacted? People, right now, they are fearing that the Israeli tactics that were deployed and used in Gaza might be used in the West Bank at the moment. So, in Jenin, in Tulkarem and Tubas, people are only moving in very limited numbers and for urgent requirements.



For example, a family that I spoke with in Tulkarem said that they are only stocking up on their basic needs, including bread and essential needs for their children. This heavy raid and incursion is affecting the children, as well, who are preparing to go back to school next week.

You mentioned that people are afraid that some of the tactics that the Israeli military has been using on Gaza might be deployed in the West Bank. In fact, the Israeli foreign minister on Friday posted something on social media about temporarily evacuating Palestinians from places in the West Bank where the Israeli military is operating. What are people making of that? People are genuinely afraid that what has happened in Gaza could indeed happen to them in the West Bank, especially after the Israeli foreign minister’s comments that people circulated on Twitter said that some areas, especially refugee camps, would be evacuated.



People’s immediate response, in a more spontaneous reaction, was to not leave their homes and to avoid what has already happened in Gaza, because they fear that these tactics would be indeed deployed as they see more drones and helicopters in their skies and fear that the threat of those surrounded hospitals might become raids into hospitals and a complete breakdown in the health system.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.