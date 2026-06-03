European tensions brewing in Cyprus

Rising geopolitical tensions are complicating an already fragile dynamic on the European island of Cyprus — a country that remains militarily divided between the Turkish Cypriot north and the Greek Cypriot south.

Turkey has reacted with alarm to the announcement that France is planning to send soldiers to the island. Meanwhile, Athens and Nicosia are concerned about new Turkish legislation threatening the sovereignty of Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Dorian Jones, reports from Istanbul on the rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

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