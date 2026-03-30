Could a 78-year-old murder mystery be solved?

It’s a mystery that continues to baffle to this day: A little over 78 years ago, the body of Czechoslovakia’s postwar foreign minister, Jan Masaryk, was found beneath his bathroom window just two weeks after the Communists had seized power.
Was the Komitet Gosudarstvennoi Bezopasnosti (“Committee for State Security”) or its Czechoslovak counterpart involved?
As DW Inside Europe’s Rob Cameron reports, police are now examining fresh evidence.
Click on the player above to hear the full report.
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