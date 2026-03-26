Norwegians are ready to say goodbye to winter

In Norwegian tourism terms, we’re currently at the tail end of winter.
It’s been a season of northern lights, husky adventures and reindeer feeding opportunities. And for some locals, that season cannot end soon enough.
From Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Lars Bevanger reports from Tromso, in Norway’s Arctic north.
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