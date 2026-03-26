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A vibrant display of the Northern Lights with swirling green auroras set against a starry night sky.
Lifestyle

Norwegians are ready to say goodbye to winter

Inside Europe’s Lars Bevanger from Deutsche Welle reports on the end of the winter tourism season in Norway.

DW & The World
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In this file photo, the aurora borealis, or northern lights, is seen over the Norwegian town of Harstad, Oct. 5, 2015.

Gregorio Borgia/AP/File photo

In Norwegian tourism terms, we’re currently at the tail end of winter.

It’s been a season of northern lights, husky adventures and reindeer feeding opportunities. And for some locals, that season cannot end soon enough.

From Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Lars Bevanger reports from Tromso, in Norway’s Arctic north.

Click on the player to hear the full story.

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